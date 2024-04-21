Helix Resources Launches Multi-Million Share Offer

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited has announced a renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $2.32 million before costs, offering new shares and options to eligible shareholders, with a partial underwriting by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd. The offer includes one new share for every three held, at $0.003 per share, and one free option for every two new shares subscribed, exercisable at $0.006 expiring in three years. Ineligible foreign shareholders will not participate directly, but their entitlements will be sold by a nominee, with net proceeds, if any, sent to them after expenses.

