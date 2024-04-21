Helix Resources Launches Multi-Million Dollar Share Offer

Helix Resources Limited (AU:HLX) has released an update.

Helix Resources Limited is initiating a renounceable pro rata entitlement offer aimed to raise approximately $2.32 million by issuing new shares and options to eligible shareholders, with a partial underwriting by Mahe Capital. The offer, available to shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, excludes foreign shareholders who will instead have their rights sold by a nominee, with net proceeds, if any, distributed to them. The company advises that there is no guarantee of sale or proceeds from the entitlement offer for ineligible foreign shareholders.

