Helix Exploration PLC Grants Options to Directors and Consultant

Helix Exploration PLC announced the grant of 9,000,000 options over new ordinary shares to certain directors and a consultant, with an exercise price of 15p per option, representing a 21.45% premium over the closing price on 7 April 2025. These options will vest in three equal tranches over two years, contingent on time milestones and continued association with the company. This move reflects Helix’s strategic approach to incentivize leadership and align their interests with company growth, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Helix Exploration PLC is a helium exploration and development company focused on the ‘Montana Helium Fairway’. The company was founded by industry experts with extensive experience in helium systems in the US and was listed in April 2024, raising £7.5 million. Helix has drilled two wells on two assets in 2024, with the Rudyard field showing potential to generate significant revenue over a 12-14 year period. The company is fully funded and aims to begin production in 2025, leveraging existing infrastructure and low-cost processing.

