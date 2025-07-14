Helix Exploration Completes Drilling at Inez #1, Expands Helium Potential

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Helix Exploration Plc ( (GB:HEX) ) has issued an announcement.

Helix Exploration PLC has completed drilling at the Inez #1 well in its Rudyard Project, Montana, marking the fourth production well for the company. The well, which reached a total depth of 6,510 feet, showed significant helium gas concentrations, supporting the company’s view of the Rudyard Field as a substantial helium asset. The successful drilling expands Helix’s understanding of the helium-bearing intervals across the structure, potentially increasing its proven commercial assets. The company will proceed with wireline logging and flow testing to further assess the well’s helium grade and flow rates.

Helix Exploration is a helium exploration company focused on the exploration and development of helium deposits within the ‘Montana Helium Fairway’. Founded by industry experts with extensive experience in helium systems in the US, the company listed in April 2024. Helix is focused on production at its Rudyard Project in northern Montana, leveraging existing infrastructure and low-cost processing to target first gas in 2025. The company aims to generate significant revenue over the life of the field.

