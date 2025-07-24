Helix Energy Reports Q2 2025 Net Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Helix Energy ( (HLX) ) has provided an update.

Helix Energy Solutions Group reported a net loss of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, a significant decline from the net income of $32.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company attributed the downturn to macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, which led to customers delaying projects into 2026, impacting their financial performance. Despite these challenges, Helix is optimistic about generating meaningful free cash flow in 2025 and has secured new contracts, including a multi-year agreement with Exxon and a trenching contract in the North Sea.

Spark’s Take on HLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HLX is a Outperform.

Helix Energy’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a solid financial foundation with strong growth and profitability metrics. However, the stock is facing technical uncertainties and valuation challenges. The earnings call and corporate events reveal potential risks due to geopolitical factors and operational setbacks in the North Sea, weighing down the positive financial performance.

More about Helix Energy

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on well intervention, robotics, shallow water abandonment, and production facilities. The company is based in Houston, Texas, and is involved in offshore energy services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,757,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.05B

