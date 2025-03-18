Helix BioPharma Releases Interim Financial Statements for January 2025

The latest announcement is out from Helix BioPharma ( (TSE:HBP) ).

Helix BioPharma Corp. announced the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six-month periods ending January 31, 2025. This filing includes the management’s discussion and analysis and certifications from the CEO and CFO. The release of these financial statements is a routine disclosure that provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing novel therapies to treat hard-to-treat cancers. The company has a diverse pipeline of drug candidates, including its lead candidate, Tumour Defence Breaker L-DOS47, which targets CEACAM6-expressing solid tumors. Helix is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including TSX, OTC PINK, and FWB.

YTD Price Performance: 1.12%

Average Trading Volume: 2,042

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$47.72M

