Helios Underwriting’s Director Increases Stake in Company

An update from Helios Underwriting ( (GB:HUW) ) is now available.

Helios Underwriting plc announced that Nigel Hanbury, the Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and Director, has purchased 35,000 Ordinary Shares at 204 pence each, increasing his total interest to 9,529,725 shares, representing 13.15% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction highlights the confidence of key stakeholders in the company’s market position and future prospects within the Lloyd’s insurance market.

More about Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc is a company that offers limited liability direct investment into the Lloyd’s insurance market, providing access to a diverse portfolio of syndicates. It is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and focuses on property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, with a capacity of approximately £484 million for the 2025 year of account.

YTD Price Performance: -25.46%

Average Trading Volume: 40,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £144.1M

For an in-depth examination of HUW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue