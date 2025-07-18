Helios Underwriting Issues New Shares for Scrip Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Helios Underwriting ( (GB:HUW) ) has shared an update.

Helios Underwriting plc announced the issuance of 157,884 new ordinary shares as part of a scrip dividend alternative for the year ended 31 December 2024. These shares are set to be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the company’s issued share capital to 78,268,186 ordinary shares, with 72,637,931 voting rights, potentially impacting its market presence and shareholder value.

More about Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc provides a limited liability direct investment into the Lloyd’s insurance market and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. The company operates within the Lloyd’s insurance market, offering a diverse portfolio that primarily engages in the US and other international wholesale and reinsurance markets.

Average Trading Volume: 32,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £152M

Learn more about HUW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue