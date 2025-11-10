Helios Towers Announces Share Buyback and Reduction in Share Count

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Helios Towers ( (GB:HTWS) ) has shared an announcement.

Helios Towers plc has announced the purchase of 330,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program. The shares, bought at an average price of 167.97 pence, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 1,054,810,000. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:HTWS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HTWS is a Neutral.

Helios Towers’ stock score is primarily driven by its strong technical momentum, despite high valuation concerns. The company’s financial performance is mixed, with strong operational efficiency but high leverage and negative revenue growth. The absence of a dividend yield further impacts the valuation score negatively. The positive sentiment from the earnings call is not factored into the score due to its exclusion from the weighted calculation.

More about Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc operates in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on owning and operating telecommunications towers. The company provides services that enable mobile network operators to expand their coverage and capacity, particularly in emerging markets.

YTD Price Performance: 82.73%

Average Trading Volume: 2,729,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.76B

