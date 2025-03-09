Helia Group Director Reduces Shareholding

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd ( (AU:HLI) ) just unveiled an update.
Helia Group Limited, a company involved in the financial services sector, announced a change in the director’s interest as Pauline Blight-Johnston disposed of a significant number of ordinary shares. The transaction involved the sale of 244,098 ordinary shares in Helia Group Limited, valued at approximately $1.47 million, through on-market trades. This change in shareholding may have implications for the company’s stock market performance and investor perceptions.
More about Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
YTD Price Performance: 20.0%
Average Trading Volume: 1,569
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: €935.7M
See more data about HLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.