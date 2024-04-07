Helia Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Helia Group Limited has recently updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program. As of the latest announcement on April 8, 2024, the company has repurchased 123,842 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 22,833,455 shares bought back to date. This move demonstrates Helia Group’s continued effort to return value to its shareholders.

