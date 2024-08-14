Hebei Construction Group Plans Key Financial Meeting

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1727) has released an update.

Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 26, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year, and to consider a potential interim dividend payment. The meeting will address the performance of the company and its subsidiaries up until June 30, 2024. This announcement was made public by LI Baozhong, the Chairman and Executive Director of the company.

