Heavy Rare Earths Limited Updates AGM Notice with New Director Election

Heavy Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:HRE) ) has shared an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has issued an addendum to its 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, which includes the withdrawal of an existing resolution and the addition of a new resolution regarding the election of Graeme Morissey as a director. This change necessitates the use of a replacement proxy form for voting on the new resolution. The election of Mr. Morissey, who has extensive experience in the mining exploration and development sector, is expected to enhance the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Heavy Rare Earths Limited

Average Trading Volume: 441,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.7M

