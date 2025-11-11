Heavy Rare Earths Limited Appoints New Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Heavy Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:HRE) ) is now available.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Graeme Morissey as a director, effective from November 5, 2025. The announcement indicates that Mr. Morissey currently holds no securities or interests in the company, suggesting a neutral impact on the company’s immediate financial operations but potentially influencing its governance and strategic direction.

More about Heavy Rare Earths Limited

Heavy Rare Earths Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of rare earth elements, which are critical components in various high-tech and green technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 441,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.7M

