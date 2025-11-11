Heavy Rare Earths Limited Announces Director Departure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Heavy Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:HRE) ) has shared an announcement.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited announced the cessation of Mr. Richard Brescianini as a director, effective November 6, 2025. Mr. Brescianini held 4,058,887 fully paid ordinary shares jointly with Mrs. Maria Luisa Brescianini. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders and market perceptions.

More about Heavy Rare Earths Limited

Heavy Rare Earths Limited operates in the rare earth elements industry, focusing on the exploration and development of heavy rare earth resources. The company is involved in the extraction and supply of rare earth elements, which are critical components in various high-tech and clean energy applications.

Average Trading Volume: 441,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.7M

