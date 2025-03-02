Hearts and Minds Investments Reports February NTA and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

An announcement from Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd ( (AU:HM1) ) is now available.

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of February 28, 2025, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous week. The company also highlighted the availability of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan for shareholders, with elections due by March 12, 2025, allowing them to reinvest dividends into additional shares, potentially impacting shareholder value and investment strategies.

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio to deliver capital growth and income to its shareholders. The company provides access to a range of investment opportunities, leveraging insights from leading fund managers and investment experts.

