HeartCore Enterprises Granted Nasdaq Listing Extension

On November 10, 2025, HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. announced it received an additional 180-day extension from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The extension, which lasts until May 1, 2026, has no immediate effect on the company’s stock listing status, but failure to comply could lead to delisting. HeartCore is considering actions such as a reverse stock split to regain compliance, though no decisions have been made yet.

Spark’s Take on HTCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTCR is a Neutral.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. faces significant financial challenges, with high leverage and negative profitability metrics being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with some short-term volatility. The negative P/E ratio is concerning, but the dividend yield offers a slight positive aspect. Overall, the stock’s financial instability and operational inefficiencies weigh heavily on its score.

More about HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is a Tokyo-based company specializing in IPO consulting services. It assists Japanese growth companies in achieving successful U.S. exchange listings through its flagship service, Go IPO, which offers comprehensive consultation support including pre-IPO consulting, regulatory guidance, financial preparation, and operational readiness.

Average Trading Volume: 1,601,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

