HEALWELL AI Expands US Reach with New Health Partnerships

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A (TSE:AIDX) has released an update.

MCI Onehealth Technologies’ HEALWELL AI has entered into commercial agreements with WELL Health USA and Circle Medical to provide AI-driven preventative care in the US. HEALWELL’s AI platforms will analyze vast patient data to improve early diagnosis and treatment outcomes for gastrointestinal conditions and rare diseases, extending its reach to over 30 states. The partnerships aim to leverage AI for better patient care, optimizing treatment paths, and enhancing healthcare efficiency.

For further insights into TSE:AIDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.