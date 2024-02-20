Healthstream Announces Growth, Dividend Payout in Financial Update

Healthstream (HSTM) has released an update.

On February 19, 2024, the Company shared its operational results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023, along with projections for 2024, showcasing financial growth and stability. Additionally, they declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.028 per share, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings and a commitment to shareholder value, set to be paid out to eligible stockholders on March 22, 2024.

