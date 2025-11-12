Health In Tech’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth and Strategic Initiatives

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Health In Tech’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Health In Tech’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Health In Tech, Inc. Class A ((HIT)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Health In Tech, Inc. Class A’s recent earnings call painted a promising picture of the company’s trajectory, underscored by robust revenue growth and strategic expansions. The sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, with the company’s achievements in revenue and distribution network expansion taking center stage. Despite challenges such as market uncertainties and high administrative costs, Health In Tech’s strategic initiatives and future programs are poised to drive further growth and efficiency.

Strong Revenue Growth

Health In Tech reported a remarkable revenue increase, reaching $8.5 million for the quarter, which marks a 90% year-over-year growth. The nine-month revenue totaled $25.8 million, surpassing the full year 2024 revenue of $19.5 million. This substantial growth underscores the company’s successful strategies and market penetration.

Expansion of Distribution Network

The company significantly expanded its distribution network, with the number of brokers, TPAs, and agencies growing to 849 partners, a 57% increase year-over-year. This expansion has facilitated greater adoption of the eDIYBS platform, enhancing the company’s market reach and influence.

Launch of Large Employer Underwriting Capability

Health In Tech completed beta testing and launched a large employer underwriting capability on its enhanced eDIYBS platform. This new feature allows brokers to generate bindable quotes in just two weeks for groups of 150 or more employees, streamlining the underwriting process and improving service delivery.

Adjusted EBITDA Growth

The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1 million, reflecting a 49% year-over-year increase. For the first nine months, adjusted EBITDA reached $3.8 million, which is 167% of the full year 2024 total, indicating strong operational efficiency and profitability.

3-Year Rate Hold Program

Health In Tech is testing a new program offering a three-year rate hold, aimed at providing predictable and stable pricing for employers with 150+ employees. This initiative is expected to launch in Q1 2026, offering a competitive edge in pricing stability.

HITChain Blockchain Initiative

The company announced a nonbinding letter of intent with AlphaTON Capital Corp. to co-develop HITChain, a blockchain-enabled platform designed to enhance claims processing efficiency and transparency. This initiative highlights Health In Tech’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

InsurTech Summit at Davos

Health In Tech will host the InsurTech Summit at Davos during the World Economic Forum week in January 2026. This event is set to enhance the company’s visibility and influence within the industry, positioning it as a thought leader in InsurTech.

Market Uncertainty and Timing Shifts

The company acknowledged challenges posed by rising healthcare costs and market uncertainties, which have led to mixed timing patterns. Some employers are delaying decision-making into January, impacting Q4 sales volumes.

High Administrative Costs

General and administrative expenses were reported at $3.5 million, reflecting the high costs associated with being a public company, including D&O insurance and investor relations. These costs are a significant consideration in the company’s financial planning.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Health In Tech anticipates a robust 70% year-over-year revenue growth for the full year of 2025, projecting revenues to reach $32-33 million. The company is also focused on expanding its distribution network and enhancing its technological capabilities, including the launch of the HITChain platform.

In conclusion, Health In Tech’s earnings call highlighted a positive outlook, driven by strong revenue growth, strategic expansions, and innovative initiatives. Despite facing challenges such as market uncertainties and administrative costs, the company’s forward-looking strategies and programs are set to sustain its growth momentum and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement