H&E Equipment Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Payout

H&E Equipment Services (HEES) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Investors take note: a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share was announced on February 9, 2024, and is scheduled for payment on March 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 23, 2024. This announcement is a sign of potential returns for stakeholders in the financial markets.

