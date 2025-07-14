HDFC Bank Submits FY 2024-25 Integrated Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hdfc Bank ( (HDB) ) has provided an announcement.

HDFC Bank Limited has submitted its Integrated Annual Report for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This submission, dated July 14, 2025, reflects the bank’s compliance with regulatory requirements and provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of its financial performance and strategic initiatives for the past year.

The most recent analyst rating on (HDB) stock is a Buy with a $74.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hdfc Bank stock, see the HDB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HDB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HDB is a Outperform.

HDFC Bank’s overall score reflects strong financial health and positive technical momentum, balanced by fair valuation and mixed earnings call sentiment. Key strengths include robust income growth and stable credit metrics, while challenges arise from macroeconomic pressures and significant liabilities.

To see Spark’s full report on HDB stock, click here.

More about Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution in India, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The bank focuses on retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury operations, serving a diverse customer base across various segments.

Average Trading Volume: 2,441,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $177.2B

See more data about HDB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue