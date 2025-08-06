HC Group Inc. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HC Group ( (HK:2280) ) has shared an update.

HC Group Inc. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about HC Group

HC Group Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 02280. The company is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details and primary products or services are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 357,578

Current Market Cap: HK$191.5M

