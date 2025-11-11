Hays plc Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hays plc ( (GB:HAS) ) just unveiled an update.

Hays plc announced a transaction involving Anthony Kirby, a Non-Executive Director, who purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of the company at a price of £0.58279113 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects a strategic move by a key stakeholder, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HAS) stock is a Hold with a £60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hays plc stock, see the GB:HAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including negative revenue growth and profitability issues. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook with slight upward momentum. Valuation is weak due to a negative P/E ratio, despite a modest dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HAS stock, click here.

More about Hays plc

Hays plc operates in the recruitment industry, providing workforce solutions and specialist recruitment services across various sectors. The company focuses on matching skilled professionals with organizations in need of talent, serving markets worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 3,891,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £921.8M

For a thorough assessment of HAS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue