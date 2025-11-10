Hays CEO Takes Medical Leave; Leadership Transition in Place

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hays plc ( (GB:HAS) ) is now available.

Hays plc announced that its CEO, Dirk Hahn, is on medical leave following surgery, with a positive recovery expected to see him return early next year. During his absence, Group Chair Michael Findlay will assume the role of Executive Chair, working with the management team to maintain the company’s strategic and commercial objectives, ensuring continuity in leadership and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HAS) stock is a Hold with a £60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hays plc stock, see the GB:HAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HAS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including negative revenue growth and profitability issues. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook with slight upward momentum. Valuation is weak due to a negative P/E ratio, despite a modest dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HAS stock, click here.

More about Hays plc

Hays plc is a leading global professional recruiting group, specializing in the recruitment of permanent, contract, and temporary positions across various sectors. The company focuses on providing staffing solutions to businesses and job seekers, enhancing their market presence in the recruitment industry.

Average Trading Volume: 3,912,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £921.8M

For detailed information about HAS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

