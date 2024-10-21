Havilah Resources Partners for Uranium Asset Monetization

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has strategically partnered with Heavy Rare Earths Limited to monetize its uranium exploration assets in South Australia’s Curnamona Province. The agreement involves Havilah receiving shares and options in HRE, alongside a $3 million exploration expenditure commitment, offering potential market exposure and development benefits. This move allows HRE to earn significant exploration rights, while Havilah retains stakes in promising hard rock prospects.

