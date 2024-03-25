Hatten Land’s Debt Restructuring Plan Approved by Court

Hatten Land Limited (SG:PH0) has released an update.

Hatten Land Limited has announced the court approval of a Scheme of Arrangement for Gold Mart Sdn. Bhd., which was previously disclosed in a series of announcements throughout 2023. The approval by the court makes the Scheme binding on GMSB and its unsecured creditors, and the company anticipates no significant financial impact for the current fiscal year as the Scheme had been accounted for in the previous year’s finances.

