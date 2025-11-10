Hatsun Agro to Launch High Protein Dairy Products

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hatsun Agro Product Limited ( (IN:HATSUN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hatsun Agro Product Limited is set to enter the high protein product category within the next 3 to 6 months, as revealed by Chairman R G Chandramogan in an interview with ET Now. This move aligns with the growing consumer interest in protein-rich dairy products and leverages Hatsun’s existing refrigerated supply chain, positioning the company to capture a larger share of the evolving dairy market.

More about Hatsun Agro Product Limited

Hatsun Agro Product Limited operates in the dairy industry, focusing on products such as milk, curd, paneer, and cheese. The company is known for its strong brand and extensive retail distribution network, which it considers a key differentiator in the market. Hatsun Agro is based in Chennai and is expanding its product line to include high protein products, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 26,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 231.9B INR

