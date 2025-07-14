Hastings Technology Metals Expands Capital with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hastings Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:HAS) ) has issued an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 8,044,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a placement opportunity and is expected to enhance the company’s capital base, potentially strengthening its market position and operational capabilities in the rare earth metals sector.

More about Hastings Technology Metals Limited

Hastings Technology Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth metals. The company is primarily engaged in producing and supplying critical minerals essential for various technological and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 250,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$52.88M

