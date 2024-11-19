Harvest Technology Group Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Harvest Technology Group Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including a special resolution, were passed. Over 75% of votes supported the 2024 remuneration report, avoiding a ‘second strike’ under the Corporations Act. This outcome underscores shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.
For further insights into AU:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.