Harvest Portfolios Announces July 2025 Distribution for Big Pharma Split Corp.

Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:PRM) ) has shared an update.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. has announced a monthly cash distribution for Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A shares, amounting to $0.1031 per share for July 2025. This distribution, payable on August 8, 2025, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and may influence investor perceptions of the company’s financial health and strategic positioning in the investment fund market.

More about Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., founded in 2009, is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager overseeing $7.5 billion in assets for Canadian investors. The company focuses on building and preserving wealth through long-term ownership of high-quality businesses, with a core offering of covered call strategies across various ETF categories including Equity, Enhanced, Fixed Income, Multi Asset, Specialty, Digital Assets, and Single Stock ETFs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,185

