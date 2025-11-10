Harvest Lane Asset Management Ceases Substantial Holding in Mad Paws

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) just unveiled an update.

Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders of Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. as of November 6, 2025, following the sale of 42,803,465 voting securities under a scheme of arrangement. This change in substantial holding may impact Mad Paws’ shareholder composition and could influence future company decisions and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MPA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. operates in the pet services industry, focusing on providing pet care solutions such as pet sitting, walking, and other related services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MPA.

Average Trading Volume: 571,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.67M



