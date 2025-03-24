Harvest Announces March 2025 Distributions for Big Pharma Split Corp.

Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:PRM) ) just unveiled an update.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. has announced the monthly and quarterly cash distributions for Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A and Preferred shares, respectively, for March 2025. These distributions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to providing steady income to its investors, reinforcing its market position as a reliable investment fund manager.

More about Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A

Founded in 2009, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $5.8 billion in assets for Canadian investors. The company focuses on building wealth through ownership of strong businesses with growth potential, offering a range of exchange traded funds, mutual funds, and publicly-listed structured fund products to meet long-term growth and income needs.

YTD Price Performance: 3.15%

Average Trading Volume: 1,378

Learn more about PRM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com