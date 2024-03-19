Hartford Great Health Announces CEO Resignation and New Leadership

The latest update is out from Hartford Great Health Corp. (HFUS).

Rose Hong Wang has resigned as CEO of Hartford Great Health Corp., effective April 1, 2024, with no conflicts or compensation due. She will be succeeded by the Company’s CFO, Sheng-Yih Chang, who brings a robust background in finance and management from various industries. Simultaneously, Lili Dai steps in as interim CFO under a consulting agreement, offering her extensive experience in accounting and financial oversight, including a key role in a successful IPO and prior high-level positions across several sectors.

