Harrow Health Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Harrow Health ( (HROW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harrow Health presented to its investors.

Harrow, Inc. is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address various eye conditions. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Harrow reported a significant revenue increase of 45% year-over-year, reaching $71.6 million, alongside a GAAP net income of $1.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million. The company also highlighted its cash position of $74.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Key financial highlights include a robust performance driven by products like VEVYE® and IHEEZO®, as well as strategic initiatives such as the launch of TRIESENCE® and the Harrow Access for All (HAFA) program. The company also expanded its VEVYE Access For All (VAFA) program through a partnership with Alto Pharmacy, enhancing its distribution capabilities. Additionally, Harrow’s acquisition of Melt Pharmaceuticals aims to broaden its product offerings with innovative non-opioid sedation therapies.

Harrow’s strategic moves, including coverage expansions for VEVYE and the acquisition of Melt Pharmaceuticals, position the company for sustained growth. The company’s commitment to making its ophthalmic medications more accessible and affordable is further supported by the HAFA program, which builds on the success of the VAFA initiative.

Looking ahead, Harrow’s management remains optimistic about closing the year on a strong note and achieving continued growth in the coming years. With its strategic initiatives and product launches, the company aims to enhance its market presence and address the growing demand for effective ophthalmic solutions.

