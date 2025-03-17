Harris Technology Group Expands Share Issuance to Bolster Financial Position

Harris Technology Group Limited ( (AU:HT8) ) has provided an announcement.

Harris Technology Group Limited has announced the issuance of 29,829,678 fully paid ordinary shares and 44,870,322 preference shares. This move, conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, signifies the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and suggests a strategic effort to enhance its financial standing and operational capacity.

Harris Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing a range of technology products and services. The company is known for its offerings in the IT and electronics market, catering to both consumer and business needs.

