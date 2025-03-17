Harris Technology Group Expands Securities Quotation on ASX

Harris Technology Group Limited ( (AU:HT8) ) has provided an update.

Harris Technology Group Limited has announced the quotation of 29,829,678 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code HT8. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by increasing its available securities for trading, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.98M

