Harris Technology Group Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Harris Technology Group Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 44,870,322 preference shares and 29,829,678 ordinary fully paid shares, with the proposed issue date set for March 14, 2025. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and enhance its market presence, potentially impacting its operations and offering opportunities for stakeholders.

Harris Technology Group Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing a range of technology products and services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code HT8.

