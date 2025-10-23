Harris Technology Group Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
The latest update is out from Harris Technology Group Limited ( (AU:HT8) ).
Harris Technology Group Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Hallam, Victoria. Key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Brett Crowley as a director, and ratification of previous share issues. The meeting will also consider a special resolution to approve additional capacity for issuing equity securities, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and market strategy.
More about Harris Technology Group Limited
Harris Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing a range of technology products and services. The company is known for its market presence in the distribution and retail of technology-related products.
Average Trading Volume: 103,091
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$3.29M
For detailed information about HT8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
- RTO Doesn’t Always Mean RTO: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up as Salespeople Find Exemption
- This Was Not the First Bid: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:WBD) Gains as it Rejected Three Bids from Paramount So Far
- ‘Paramount Can Walk Away with Warner Bros.’ Say TD Cowen and Benchmark Analysts