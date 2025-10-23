Harris Technology Group Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Harris Technology Group Limited ( (AU:HT8) ).

Harris Technology Group Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Hallam, Victoria. Key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Brett Crowley as a director, and ratification of previous share issues. The meeting will also consider a special resolution to approve additional capacity for issuing equity securities, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and market strategy.

More about Harris Technology Group Limited

Harris Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing a range of technology products and services. The company is known for its market presence in the distribution and retail of technology-related products.

Average Trading Volume: 103,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.29M

