Harris Technology Director Increases Shareholding

Harris Technology Group Limited ( (AU:HT8) ) has shared an update.

Harris Technology Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Garrison Huang. On March 11, 2025, Huang acquired 1,689,338 ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 99,608,813 shares. This transaction, valued at $24,895, was an on-market purchase and did not occur during a closed period, indicating compliance with trading regulations.

More about Harris Technology Group Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.98M

See more insights into HT8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com