Harmony Biosciences Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

On March 24, 2025, Harmony Biosciences announced the departure of Jeffrey Dierks as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 31, 2025, and the appointment of Adam Zaeske as his successor. Zaeske, with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to lead the company’s commercial strategy and expansion efforts, building on the success of WAKIX and advancing Harmony’s late-stage pipeline assets.

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for rare neurological diseases. Its flagship product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is approved for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in narcolepsy patients.

YTD Price Performance: 1.29%

Average Trading Volume: 639,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.02B

