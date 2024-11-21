Harmonic Drive Systems Faces Profit Decline Amidst Sales Drop

Harmonic Drive Systems (JP:6324) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Harmonic Drive Systems reported a decline in net sales and profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales down 7.7% and a significant drop in operating and ordinary profit compared to the same period last year. The company maintains its dividend forecast, indicating stability despite the recent financial downturn. Investors may need to monitor the company’s future performance given the revised financial forecast.

For further insights into JP:6324 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.