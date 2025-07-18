Harmonic Drive Systems Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Harmonic Drive Systems ( (JP:6324) ) is now available.

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. has announced the disposal of 28,137 treasury shares as part of a restricted share-based remuneration plan for its directors, excluding outside directors. This initiative aims to align the interests of directors with shareholders by sharing the benefits and risks associated with stock price changes, thereby motivating directors to enhance the company’s long-term performance and value.

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. operates in the precision machinery industry, specializing in the production of high-precision gears and motion control systems. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for robotics, aerospace, and industrial automation sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,221,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen251.8B

