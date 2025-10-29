Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Announces Share Purchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 ( (GB:HHV) ) has shared an announcement.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 553,875 ordinary shares at a price of 34.20 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 369,258,830, each carrying one vote, which shareholders can use as a denominator for transparency and disclosure calculations.

The overall score is influenced by the company’s financial difficulties, particularly in income generation and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest ongoing bearish trends, while valuation is negatively impacted by losses despite a high dividend yield. Corporate events add some stability, but the overall outlook remains challenging.

More about Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1

Average Trading Volume: 33,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

