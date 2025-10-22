Harbour Energy Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harbour Energy ( (GB:HBR) ) has provided an announcement.

Harbour Energy PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 363,042 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, as part of its initiative announced in August 2025. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 1,423,998,026, potentially impacting shareholder interests and aligning with regulatory transparency requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HBR) stock is a Buy with a £290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Harbour Energy stock, see the GB:HBR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HBR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HBR is a Neutral.

Harbour Energy’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and financial stability, despite technical weakness and valuation concerns. The company’s operational efficiency and cash flow improvements are significant positives, but profitability and market momentum remain challenges.

Harbour Energy PLC operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is committed to sustainable practices and aims to strengthen its market position through strategic initiatives such as share buyback programs.

Average Trading Volume: 3,499,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.29B

