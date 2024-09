Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited (HK:0913) has released an update.

Harbour Digital Asset Capital Limited has disclosed an unaudited consolidated net asset value per ordinary share of approximately HK$0.430 as of 31 August 2024. The announcement, dated 12 September 2024, clarifies that the company does not assume responsibility for the announcement’s content accuracy or completeness.

