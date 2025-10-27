Harbin Electric Appoints New Senior Vice-President

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1133) ) has issued an update.

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. has appointed Mr. Chen Hui as a senior vice-president, effective immediately. Mr. Chen brings extensive experience in the power generation industry, having held various leadership roles in major hydropower projects and companies, which is expected to strengthen Harbin Electric’s strategic positioning in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1133) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.00 price target.

Harbin Electric Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the engineering sector with a focus on electric automation and power generation. The company is involved in the production and management of hydropower and new energy projects.

YTD Price Performance: 390.31%

Average Trading Volume: 8,793,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.59B

