HANZA Expands Capacity with Finnish Property Acquisition

Hanza AB ( (SE:HANZA) ) has provided an update.

HANZA AB is expanding its manufacturing capacity by acquiring a new production property in Oulainen, Finland, to meet increasing customer demand. The acquisition aligns with HANZA’s strategy to build local manufacturing clusters, enhancing stability, reducing costs, and minimizing environmental impact. This move reflects HANZA’s anticipation of continued growth and commitment to efficient operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HANZA) stock is a Hold with a SEK137.00 price target.

More about Hanza AB

HANZA AB is a contract manufacturing company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, offering regional manufacturing clusters that integrate various technologies such as mechanics, electronics, cable harnesses, and final assembly. This approach reduces complexity and costs while enhancing quality and delivery reliability. The company operates in 8 countries, employs approximately 3,500 people, and generates annual revenues of around SEK 6.5 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 152,199

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK5.59B



