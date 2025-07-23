Hanwa Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Executive Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8078) ) has provided an announcement.

Hanwa Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedure for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration for its directors and executive officers. This move, resolved in a board meeting on June 26, 2025, involved the disposal of 26,487 common shares at a price of 5,320 yen per share, totaling 140,910,840 yen, and is part of Hanwa’s strategic approach to align executive incentives with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8078) stock is a Buy with a Yen6750.00 price target.

More about Hanwa Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 90,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen238.9B



