Hansa Biopharma Reports Positive Trial Results for Imlifidase in DMD Gene Therapy

Hansa Biopharma AB ( (SE:HNSA) ) just unveiled an update.

Hansa Biopharma has announced promising results from a trial involving the use of imlifidase in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) prior to gene therapy. The trial showed that imlifidase effectively reduced IgG antibodies, allowing patients to receive Sarepta’s gene therapy, ELEVIDYS. This development could potentially enhance access to gene therapy for patients with high levels of anti-AAV antibodies, positioning Hansa Biopharma as a key player in addressing barriers to gene therapy in rare diseases.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:HNSA) stock is a Buy with a SEK175.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hansa Biopharma AB stock, see the SE:HNSA Stock Forecast page.

More about Hansa Biopharma AB

Hansa Biopharma AB is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for rare immunological conditions. The company is known for its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, which addresses unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy, and transplantation. Hansa Biopharma’s portfolio includes imlifidase, an IgG antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule. The company operates in Europe and the U.S. and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 284,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2.44B

See more data about HNSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

